Davis man arrested, accused of pushing teenage girl off bike and assaulting her

Police arrested a Davis man accused of pushing a teenage girl off her bicycle and assaulting her late last week in South Davis.

Witnesses first reported to authorities around 7:30 a.m. Friday that a man was “behaving erratically,” walking down the middle of streets punching cars, the Davis Police Department said in a news release. Additional 911 callers then reported that the suspect “was seen pushing a female juvenile from her bicycle and assaulting her,” the department said.

“Witnesses were seen chasing the male subject away before he could further harm anyone else,” the news release continued.

Investigators located the victim, a 15-year-old girl, and determined she had suffered minor injuries. They also identified the suspect as Jesse Reeves, 32.

Officers and detectives served a warrant and arrested Reeves at his residence in downtown Davis on Sunday, according to the news release.

Reeves was booked into the Yolo County Jail on a charge of felony child endangerment, the Police Department said. Booking records show Reeves has since been released on bail.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in Friday’s incident. Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact the Davis Police Department.