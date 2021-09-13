Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Davis man arrested, accused of pushing teenage girl off bike and assaulting her

Police arrested a Davis man accused of pushing a teenage girl off her bicycle and assaulting her late last week in South Davis.

Witnesses first reported to authorities around 7:30 a.m. Friday that a man was “behaving erratically,” walking down the middle of streets punching cars, the Davis Police Department said in a news release. Additional 911 callers then reported that the suspect “was seen pushing a female juvenile from her bicycle and assaulting her,” the department said.

“Witnesses were seen chasing the male subject away before he could further harm anyone else,” the news release continued.

Investigators located the victim, a 15-year-old girl, and determined she had suffered minor injuries. They also identified the suspect as Jesse Reeves, 32.

Officers and detectives served a warrant and arrested Reeves at his residence in downtown Davis on Sunday, according to the news release.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reeves was booked into the Yolo County Jail on a charge of felony child endangerment, the Police Department said. Booking records show Reeves has since been released on bail.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in Friday’s incident. Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact the Davis Police Department.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service