Butte County woman pleads guilty to lying to receive Camp Fire FEMA disaster relief

Sac Courts stockart

A Butte County woman pleaded guilty to lying on a FEMA application for benefits, claiming the home she rented was her primary residence when it was destroyed by the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, federal prosecutors said.

Kristen Canapary, 53, on Thursday pleaded guilty to making false statements in the application for benefits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento announced in a news release.

The Camp Fire killed 85 people and destroyed more than 10,000 homes and other buildings, leaving much of Paradise in ruins. It was the deadliest wildfire in California’s history and the costliest disaster anywhere that year with total damages estimated at more than $16 billion..

FEMA offered disaster benefits to qualified residents with a primary home that was damaged or destroyed by the Camp Fire. Prosecutors said Canapary filed a claim and listed a rental home she used to live in as her primary residence at the time of the wildfire in November 2018.

As part of the FEMA benefits, Canapary was given money for rental assistance and the replacement of essential personal belongings purportedly destroyed in the fire, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She also was given 13 months of temporary FEMA housing.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But the property owner told authorities that Canapary vacated the home earlier that year, and the rental home had remained vacant while undergoing renovations, prosecutors said.

Canapary is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley on Dec. 16. Prosecutors said Canapary faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors asked anyone who suspects fraud involving disaster relief efforts, including California wildfires or COVID-19 relief efforts, to call the National Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721. The hotline also is for anyone who believes they were a victim of fraud from a person or organization soliciting relief funds on behalf of disaster victims. Callers also can send an email with information to to DHSOIGHotline@dhs.gov.