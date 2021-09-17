Sacramento police investigate robberies targeting women along Stockton Boulevard

Sacramento police detectives were investigating four similar strong-arm robberies targeting women along Stockton Boulevard, trying to determine whether the thefts were connected.

The Sacramento Police Department announced on Friday that the robberies were reported over the past two days. Police said the robberies occurred in the daytime and evening, and the victims all have been women in their 50s to 70s along the Stockton Boulevard business corridor.

The robbery suspects forcibly stole or tried to steal the victims’ belongings, before the suspects left the area in a vehicle, according to the Police Department. The detectives on Friday were still trying to determine whether the suspects involved are the same in each robbery.

No major injuries have been reported. The Police Department will be increasing patrols along the corridor, and the department also is working with businesses and community leaders in the area to help increase awareness.

“We realize events such as this are alarming, and we will keep the community informed as more information becomes available,” police said in Friday’s announcement on social media.

Investigators asked the public to report any suspicious activity by calling 911 or the Police Department at 916-808-5471.

Safety and crime prevention tips can be found on the department’s website.