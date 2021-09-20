Pedestrian, 78, killed in Auburn crash. Driver faces DUI, manslaughter charges

A Granite Bay woman has been arrested in a suspected DUI crash that killed an elderly pedestrian Sunday evening in Auburn, police said.

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to Auburn Folsom Road and Sunrise Ridge Circle to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian, the Auburn Police Department said in a news release.

First responders declared the victim, a 78-year-old man, dead at the scene.

Authorities arrested Mikayla Graham, 25, of Granite Bay on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to the police news release.

Graham was booked into the Placer County jail in Auburn but has since been released on $150,000 bail, according to jail records and the news release.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The incident remains under investigation. No other details were released.