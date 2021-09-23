Man killed in parking lot shooting in Sacramento’s Pocket area, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday evening in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the Lake Crest Village parking lot in the 1000 block of Florin Road, just west of Interstate 5, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

A man with at least one gunshot wound was transported by Sacramento Fire Department personnel to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but no suspect information was available Thursday morning.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

