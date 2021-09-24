Man dies after fight escalates at South Natomas park, Sacramento police say

A man was killed during an altercation at a South Natomas park Wednesday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to reports of a fight involving “several subjects” at Northgate Park on Mendel Way, the Police Department said in a news release

Police located a victim with life-threatening injuries. Sacramento Fire Department personnel rendered aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not specify the nature of the victim’s injuries.

Homicide detectives based on preliminary information believe a disturbance between the victim and suspect or suspects escalated into the homicide. No suspect information is available.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.