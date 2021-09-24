Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Man dies after fight escalates at South Natomas park, Sacramento police say

A man was killed during an altercation at a South Natomas park Wednesday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to reports of a fight involving “several subjects” at Northgate Park on Mendel Way, the Police Department said in a news release

Police located a victim with life-threatening injuries. Sacramento Fire Department personnel rendered aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not specify the nature of the victim’s injuries.

Homicide detectives based on preliminary information believe a disturbance between the victim and suspect or suspects escalated into the homicide. No suspect information is available.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service