One person killed after shooting at Citrus Heights apartment complex, police say

A person was fatally shot at a Citrus Heights apartment complex Saturday night, according to the city’s Police Department.

In a news release, the Citrus Heights Police Department said that dispatchers received 911 calls regarding a shooting at 12801 Fair Oaks Blvd., the location of the Montage at Fair Oaks Apartments, about 9:30 p.m.

Responding officers spotted a vehicle that matched a description from 911 callers headed out of the area. The vehicle was stopped near Fair Oaks Boulevard and Oak Avenue, several miles away in the community of Carmichael.

A person inside the vehicle was suffering from gunshot wounds, and after officers attempted emergency medical assistance, Metro Fire personnel pronounced the person dead.

Police investigators said that all people involved in the shooting knew each other and that there is no ongoing public threat. No further information was available.

The Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 916-727-5524.