Woman killed by hit-and-run driver near Lemon Hill, Sacramento police say

A pedestrian was killed Saturday evening by a hit-and-run driver near Lemon Hill, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

In a news release, Sacramento police officials said that patrol officers were called to the 5900 block of Lemon Hill Avenue just before 8:40 p.m. on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, responding officers found a woman suffering serious injuries. Sacramento Fire Department personnel declared her dead.

The driver was determined to have fled the area after hitting the woman, according to police.

Police detectives will be canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence alongside crime scene investigators.

“This investigation is in its early stages and there is no suspect information to provide at this time,” the police department said in its release.

The woman’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after notifying her next of kin.

Police investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call dispatchers at 916-808-5471.