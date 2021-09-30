Elverta brothers to appear in court as deputies probe for more clues in attack on mom, sibling

Juvenile prosecutors have formally filed attempted homicide charges against a pair of Elverta brothers in the bloody confrontation Monday that critically injured their mother and 10-year-old brother, Sacramento Superior Court officials confirmed.

An initial detention hearing — the teens’ arraignment — awaits Thursday afternoon in Sacramento juvenile court as Sacramento County Sheriff’s investigators continue to try to piece together what triggered the violence late Monday morning at the farmhouse on quiet Emerson Street in Elverta.

The brothers, 16 and 13 years old, were booked Monday into Sacramento County Juvenile Hall; their names are not being released because of their ages.

Dispatch recordings aired by Sacramento television station CBS13 detailed the aftermath of the violent attack allegedly committed by the 16-year-old inside the family’s home: their mother beaten in the head and stabbed, losing blood as she described the assault to a dispatcher. The younger 10-year-old brother was also seriously hurt. His wounds and how he received them remain unknown.

The first call to deputies was about 10:45 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s officials said.

“The male gave the phone to a female who said the son stabbed her and beat her in the head,” the dispatcher is heard telling first responders in the recording obtained by CBS13.

The teen reportedly told dispatchers that he thought he had killed his mother and younger brother, calling in the attack to turn himself over to authorities.

Other details could emerge at the Thursday hearing. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday and have not provided updates on the Monday incident.

Family social media posts provide a scant glimpse that stands dramatically at odds with the scene inside the Elverta home on Monday. Photos show a smiling family of seven clad in pressed shirts and dresses for Easter services or posed in front of their father’s tractor-trailer cab; gathering for lake trips and birthday celebrations and busy with backyard chores.

The 16-year-old is an accomplished musician earning praise for his performance as late as last year at a virtual showcase for young Sacramento-area guitarists streamed on You Tube.

The children do not attend Elverta public schools, an Elverta Joint Elementary School District official said Tuesday. The family’s posts suggest the children are homeschooled.

The family attends Grace Valley Christian Center, a west Davis ministry, the posts show.

Church officials on Wednesday did not return The Bee’s telephone and email queries but the center’s pastor, Rev. Gregory Broderick, issued a statement to CBS13 saying his congregation was “shocked and heartbroken to learn of this terrible tragedy” and was “praying ... for the full recovery of mother and son.”