Yuba City High students found with gun and ammo on campus, police say
Yuba City High School locked down Wednesday after campus police discovered a student with a handgun and a second student with ammunition, district officials said.
“This morning, administrators received a report that a student had brought a weapon to school,” campus officials wrote in a message to parents around 11:30 a.m., later posted to the school’s website.
An on-site school resource officer responded, according to the message.
“The officer found that the student did have a handgun, and that a second student had brought ammunition.”
Both students were removed from their classrooms, and city police responded.
The students, both 14 years old, were arrested and booked into juvenile hall on charges related to possessing a firearm at school, the Yuba City Police Department said in a news release.
Police determined there was no outstanding threat, and the campus lockdown was lifted around 12:30 p.m., school officials said. Students were allowed to go home as part of a regularly scheduled minimum day.
