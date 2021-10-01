Placer sheriff’s detectives arrest man suspected of sexually exposing himself in Auburn

Detectives arrested a man suspected of sexually exposing himself to three females in Auburn in separate incidents over the past few months, Placer County sheriff’s officials said.

Anthony Steven Rodriguez, 26, of Auburn, on Wednesday was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and sexual battery in connection with the three incidents, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

Rodriguez was being held Friday afternoon at the Placer County Jail with bail set at $1.035 million. Along with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, Rodriguez faces a felony charge of kidnapping with the intent to commit robbery, according to jail records.

The first reported incident occurred June 18. Sheriff’s officials said Rodriguez gave a ride to a female in North Auburn, and he introduced himself as “Wicked” to her.

Rodriguez parked his vehicle in a church parking lot, exposed himself and sexually battered the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The second reported incident occurred Sept. 24. Rodriguez parked his vehicle next to a female at the North Fork Veterinary Clinic in Auburn. Sheriff’s officials said Rodriguez exposed himself and sexually gratified himself while recording himself and her reaction on video.

Later that same day, Rodriguez parked next to another female at the Auburn Public Library and performed a similar act, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez is a suspect in similar incidents reported to other law-enforcement agencies in Placer County. Sheriff’s officials said Rodriguez drove a light-colored Ford Taurus SE sedan, and investigators believe there may be other victims.

The Sheriff’s Office asked any other potential victims to call Det. Martin at 530-889-6984.