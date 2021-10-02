Arrests made in deadly Madera shooting. Police still seek more information on homicide

Madera police arrested two people in a deadly shooting in that central San Joaquin Valley city last weekend.

Kalon Bolden was shot and killed Sunday on Gateway Drive near Fourth Street.

Madera police said that Phoenix Allianic-Obrien, 27, and a 17-year-old were arrested Friday in Sacramento. Police said the identity of the 17-year-old is not being released because he is a minor.

“There is another person of interest in this case who is still outstanding,” Madera police Lt. Josiah Arnold said, “and we continue to process evidence and look for additional information to help understand the actions of the suspects before and after Kalon was shot.”

There was another deadly shooting that day in Madera. Police were investigating whether the shootings could be related.

In the shooting that killed Bolden, investigators learned that the suspects were not from Madera but were passing through town, “presumably on their way home to Sacramento.“ Arnold said the suspects stopped in Madera for gas, and shortly after shot and killed Bolden about a block away from the gas station.

A gun was recovered during the arrests that police believe may be the weapon used.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4255 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-489-STOP, where tips can be made anonymously.