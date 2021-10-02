Crash on Sutter County highway leaves Vacaville driver dead, Highway Patrol says

A Vacaville man was killed in a crash Friday night in Sutter County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, the Yuba-Sutter CHP office said that dispatchers were called about 8:50 p.m. regarding a crash on Highway 113 north of Robbins.

A deputy was sent out and found that two cars had crashed on the highway near Pelger Road. One driver, a 27-year-old man from Vacaville, was in a 2017 Ford Focus while the other, a 34-year-old man from Colusa, was in a 2000 Ford F150 truck with a 20-foot-long trailer.

CHP investigators believe that the Vacaville man had been driving south on the highway, but crossed over into oncoming traffic and sideswiped the northbound F150.

The front edge of the trailer on the F150, which was driving about 55 mph, caused significant interior damage to the driver’s side of the Ford Focus.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene by responding officers. Investigators are not sure why he crossed into opposing traffic.

The driver of the F150 remained at the scene and was not intoxicated, according to CHP. He was uninjured.

The highway was closed in both directions for about two hours as officers collected evidence and worked to clear the area. A field of 1,000 feet was scattered with debris from the crash.

The name of the victim will be released by the Sutter County Coroner’s Office pending notification of his next of kin.