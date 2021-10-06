Lodi man arrested after 110-mph chase through Placer County, deputies say

Deputies arrested a Lodi man following a high-speed chase through Placer County on Sunday, authorities said.

A deputy in Lincoln attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Placerville, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday. The vehicle had also been involved in a pursuit with Roseville police earlier on Sunday.

The suspect did not stop, speeding away and running a red light to get onto Highway 65, according to the news release.

“Once on the freeway, the vehicle accelerated to 110 mph while swerving in and out of traffic,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter helped track the suspect vehicle to Sheridan. The driver took off on foot, and was then located and arrested by a deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as John Selby, 35, of Lodi. Selby was booked into the South Placer Jail on felony charges of reckless evasion and vehicle theft, plus a misdemeanor drug charge, booking records show.

His bail is set at $200,000.