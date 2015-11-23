Runaway BMW causes major-injury accident near Grass Valley

A car with no driver rolled away from a crash scene near Grass Valley on Saturday, crossed a highway divide and caused a second collision that left a woman and girl hospitalized with serious injuries.
The initial crash occurred on Highway 49 south of Grass Valley at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday when a 2013 BMW M5, driven by Ross Haley, 36, of Roseville, collided with another vehicle, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.
That accident didn’t result in any injuries. But when Haley got out of his BMW to check on the passengers of the other car, he didn’t set the parking brake or take other measures to keep the car from moving, the CHP said.
The car rolled downhill, crossed the center divide and struck two vehicles in the highway’s northbound lanes.
One of the vehicles was a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Victoria Ross, 29, of Wheatland. She had two passengers in the car – a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. The BMW hit the Accord head on.
Emergency crews extricated Ross from the car and took her to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley with major injuries. An air ambulance transported the 7-year-old girl to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with moderate injuries.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision, the CHP said.
Hudson Sangree: 916-321-1191, @hudson_sangree
