UC Davis admits fewer transfer students but more Californians overall, school says

Despite a record increase in offers of admission for transfer students across the University of California system, UC Davis admitted nearly 500 fewer in-state transfer students for the upcoming academic year than in previous years.
The nine-school system said Wednesday that it offered nearly 137,000 students admission at its undergraduate campuses, an increase in overall admissions, which included 28,750 transfer students. The 8 percent increase is part of its push to widen accessibility to California community college students.
UC Davis, however, admitted 9,767 transfer students – 7,840 of them are California residents – for 2018-19 academic year, a decrease of 5.7 percent, or 587 students.
Overall, the school offered admission to 41,946 students for next year, a 1.6 percent increase from a year ago, according to the University of California. The school's release says the number of California freshmen admitted increased by 968 students – for a net gain of 475 in-state students at Davis.
"UC Davis has already surpassed the system-wide goal of enrolling one new California resident transfer student for every two new California resident freshmen," the school's release said. That amounts to adding 10,000 Californian for the upcoming year.
"Increased transfer rates from California community colleges to the UC and California State University systems is a key goal of our Vision for Success, and the recent agreement between the California Community Colleges and UC to further strengthen and streamline transfer will accelerate this positive trend," California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley said in a statement Wednesday.
