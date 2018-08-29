Make America Great Again hat sparks student spat, one teen arrested

A Union Mine High School student was arrested Monday and charged with battery after berating another student wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, authorities said.

A high school student allegedly grabbed the hat off of a fellow student’s head and threw it to the ground before being instructed by a teacher to leave the classroom, an El Dordado Sheriff’s Office press release said.

Soon after, the student returned to the classroom and and escalated the argument a second time, again removing the student’s hat, the sheriff’s office said.

When the teacher reached out an arm to separate the two students, the suspect student slapped the teacher’s arm, the press release said.

The student was arrested by a school resource officer and was transported to juvenile hall, the sheriff’s officer said. The student is facing two counts of battery charges, El Dorado Sheriff’s office spokesperson Anthony Prencipe said.