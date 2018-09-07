Deep in red, Sacramento City school district’s budget rejected by county. Cuts are coming.

For the first time, the county Office of Education has disapproved Sacramento City Unified School District’s budget for the fiscal year due to deficits.

The district now has one month to file a revised budget for 2018-19, as announced during the district’s Thursday night board meeting.

In a budget report letter addressed to district Superintendent Jorge Aguilar dated Aug. 22, county Superintendent David Gordon says the district will meet its 2018-19 minimum reserve requirements, but will fall short by $22.1 million the next year and by $40 million in 2020-21.

“The 2019-2020 shortfall leaves the district with a negative fund balance. Therefore, the district’s Adopted Budget is disapproved,” the letter reads.

Sacramento City Unified has until Oct. 8 to file a revised budget to the county, according to Gordon’s letter.

In further explanation of the disapproval, the letter says “unrestricted expenditures” for 2018-19 and 2019-20 have seen significant increase, “even though the district has been asked to solve its structural deficit problem.”

These expenditures increased by $23 million for 2018-2019 and by $16 million for the following fiscal year, the letter says.

“This office recommends that the district begin making cuts immediately, as any delay in resolving the structural deficit could compromise the options available to the district to maintain fiscal solvency,” the body of the letter concludes.

The county superintendent “will assign a fiscal advisor to assist the district” in reversing deficit spending, the letter says.

The district launched a website dedicated to the budget review process. The website will provide information and resources to families, and will invite parents and other stakeholders to give input on how the district can save money, Sacramento City Unified School district spokesman Alex Barrios said in a statement Friday.

The district also released a video statement, telling families about the steps necessary to resolve budget issues.

“This is the first time that our adopted budget has been disapproved by the county office of education,” Board President Jessie Ryan says in the video.

Ryan says the district board of education is faced with the “grave task” of addressing a $24 million budget.

“It breaks my heart to know that we’re now forced to make cuts, though our students desperately deserve every dollar,” says Ryan, a mother of two students at Sacramento City Unified schools.

In an editorial penned by Aguilar published by The Bee on Aug. 31, the superintendent says the district must collaborate with community stakeholders and the Board of Education.

“This budget deficit threatens our ability to achieve our shared vision. Now more than ever, the district needs all stakeholders to collaborate on a long-term plan to balance our budget and stabilize costs,” Aguilar wrote.

Aguilar says that while state funds are increasing, “our projected costs exceed these resources.” Aguilar wrote that “pensions and other obligations” by the district, including benefits, exceed state revenues by $3 million.

The superintendent notes that he and the school board reduced costs by $4.3 million so far, “even though we already operate one of the leanest offices in the region.” Aguilar also says he made the decision to cut a summer program, which served 3,000 mostly low-income students in an effort to help them meet grade level standards.

In November, Sacramento City Unified reached a three-year deal on a new contract, giving teachers up to an 11 percent raise, which averted a possible teachers strike that had loomed for more than a year.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg helped facilitate that deal, announced at City Hall just two days before 2,800 union members planned to strike.

“The mayor bridged the final disagreements,” then-school board President Jay Hansen said.