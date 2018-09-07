Students at Sacramento High School walk out, demand changes

A group of Sacramento High School students walked of classes Friday morning, Sept. 7, 2018, demanding the St. Hope CEO and board members meet with them to make changes to school policies that they feel are unfair to students.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service