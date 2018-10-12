How to understand your child’s CAASPP individual student score report

This video from the California Department of Education shows how to understand your student's California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress test results for the year 2017-18.
By
Up Next
This video from the California Department of Education shows how to understand your student's California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress test results for the year 2017-18.
By

Education

See which Sacramento schools did best, worst on state tests

By Phillip Reese And Michael Finch II

preese@sacbee.com

mfinch@sacbee.com

October 12, 2018 03:00 AM

Math and English-language arts test scores rose slightly across the Sacramento region during the 2017-18 school year, according to new data from the California Department of Education.

In Sacramento County, 37.1 percent of students met English language arts standards during end-of-grade tests last school year, compared to 36.1 percent a year prior. In Placer County, 64.2 percent of students met English language arts standards last school year, up from 63 percent the year prior.

Yolo County schools saw 39.6 percent of students meet English language arts standards, up about one percentage point from the prior year. El Dorado County saw the percentage of students meeting standards on English language arts remain essentially flat near 50 percent.

Schools with the most and least students meeting math standards

The 40 best-performing schools are in blue | The 40 worst-performing schools are in red

About 47.1 percent of Sacramento County students met English language arts standards during end-of-grade tests last school year, compared to 45.5 percent a year prior. In Placer County, 53.1 percent of students met English language arts standards last school year, up from 52.1 percent the year prior.

Yolo County schools saw 49.5 percent of students meet English language arts standards, up 1.5 percentage points from the prior year. El Dorado County saw the percentage of students meeting standards on English language arts drop slightly to 59.4 percent.

Schools with the most and least students meeting English standards

The 40 best-performing schools are in blue | The 40 worst-performing schools are in red


High test scores are strongly correlated with wealth. School districts in wealthier suburban areas around Sacramento tend to have more students meeting math and English standards than school districts in areas where many students live in poverty.

What does the data show?

Numbers matter. And reporters at The Sacramento Bee go beyond anecdotes and find the data that drives the story. From real estate to employment trends, we’re invested in the information that matters to you.

We dive into huge amounts of data, paying special attention to numbers that will put big news into context — and we explain why it affects you. You’ll find our research throughout our coverage.

Stay informed. Take advantage of a 99-cent offer for your first month of access to The Sacramento Bee.

  Comments  