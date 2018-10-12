See which Sacramento schools did best, worst on state tests

Math and English-language arts test scores rose slightly across the Sacramento region during the 2017-18 school year, according to new data from the California Department of Education.
In Sacramento County, 37.1 percent of students met English language arts standards during end-of-grade tests last school year, compared to 36.1 percent a year prior. In Placer County, 64.2 percent of students met English language arts standards last school year, up from 63 percent the year prior.
Yolo County schools saw 39.6 percent of students meet English language arts standards, up about one percentage point from the prior year. El Dorado County saw the percentage of students meeting standards on English language arts remain essentially flat near 50 percent.
High test scores are strongly correlated with wealth. School districts in wealthier suburban areas around Sacramento tend to have more students meeting math and English standards than school districts in areas where many students live in poverty.
