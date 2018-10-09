Flyers calling Jewish people ‘anti-American’ appear at UC Davis, administrators say

Flyers calling Jews “anti-American” surfaced in at least three UC Davis lecture halls Monday, as seen in multiple social media complaints and confirmed by university administration.

The flyers blame Jewish people for all “anti-white, anti-American, anti-freedom” occurrences. They show several notable political figures, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein, with Stars of David on their foreheads at the top of the flyer; at the bottom, recently confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is depicted normally.

Several public Facebook posts regarding the flyer written by students, family members of students and other concerned parties say the anti-Semitic messages were originally found in three lecture halls, but later found throughout the campus.

Associated Students UC Davis President Michael Gofman. in a Facebook post. called the flyers a “disgusting anti Semitic attack,” promising more in-depth information following an investigation by university administration.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“If any Jewish students are feeling unsafe or uncomfortable on campus today, please reach out and I will connect you with the proper resources,” Gofman wrote.

The flyer has been attributed to a noted neo-Nazi, white supremacist website.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May in a statement called the flyers’ message “reprehensible” and against university posting policies. May advised students in need of support to contact the student counseling center or the campus Harassment and Discrimination and Prevention Program.

May ends his message: “UC Davis is a diverse community comprised of individuals having many perspectives and identities. To all of our students, faculty and staff, please know I won’t stand for intolerance of any kind.”

Some saw the university’s response as insufficient.

“Why aren’t they setting up any sort of public meeting so we can ask our questions about this incident and feel supported?” student Arielle Zoken wrote on Facebook. “Where is the support? Where is the solidarity? The campus climate towards Jewish students needs to change and it needs to change now or fewer students will choose to study here.”

Previous anti-Semitic messages at or near UC Davis include another flyer circulated in March 2016 described as bigoted and hateful toward Jewish people. Last July, Imam Ammar Shahin of the Islamic Center of Davis apologized for a sermon he delivered that was seen as anti-Semitic; in the sermon, he prayed for the annihilation of those who closed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.