Former Carrington College student speaks out

Some college students will be returning home for Thanksgiving. Some may be a little heavier than when they left home, but a Cleveland Clinic psychologist has some good news about the Freshmen Fifteen myth.
The corpse flower, which blooms every four or five years, blossomed at Sacramento State in Sacramento, on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. One of the world's stinkiest flowers, it only blooms for 36 hours at a time.
Parents and school officials discuss the Sacramento City Unified School District’s budget shortfall at a meeting Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. The district has until Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, to submit a revised budget to the county office of education.
Sometimes the most useful tools are unexpected and this might be said of Professor Sarah Stewart’s Shock Compression laboratory, where huge cannons are fired (indoors) to study the early history of our Solar System.
Members of the Woodcreek High School Sportsmen’s Club practice at Coon Creek Trap & Skeet Club in Rio Oso on Wednesday afternoon, September 5, 2018. The NRA awarded about $300,000 in grants to the Roseville Joint Union High School District.
Longtime Woodland resident Deborah Bautista Zavala, 33, hits the campaign trail for Woodland school board with her two children Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. She is one of several young women of color running for elective office in Yolo County.
SEIU representative Ian Arnold speaks on the importance of classified employees at a press conference Thursday, September 20, 2018, announcing a collaboration between four of the five unions associated with Sacramento City Unified School District
A former teacher from Citrus Heights, California, who now lives in San Luis Obispo wrote a book about her class writing letters to an 800-pound pig from Firebaugh in the 1970s. Now, she wants to reconnect with her former students.
A group of Sacramento High School students walked of classes Friday morning, Sept. 7, 2018, demanding the St. Hope CEO and board members meet with them to make changes to school policies that they feel are unfair to students.
Developers plan to build housing for 4,000 Sacramento State University students near Highway 50 and Folsom Boulevard, creating a new “university village” south of the campus, and reducing student commutes and traffic and parking woes.
