See which Sacramento-area schools and colleges are closed today due to air quality

Five of Sacramento County’s six biggest school districts by student population have kept campuses open this week, while Folsom Cordova Unified School District announced Wednesday evening it would be closed Thursday due to air quality concerns.

With smoke from the Camp Fire still bringing hazy skies and poor Air Quality Index readings to the Sacramento area, the Elk Grove Unified, San Juan Unified, Sacramento City Unified, Twin Rivers Unified and Natomas Unified school districts have announced restrictions to outdoor activities due to poor air quality, but none had decided to close campuses as of Thursday morning.

Folsom Cordova Unified said Wednesday evening in a news release that all district schools, offices and bus service would be closed down Thursday “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of staff and students” due to “persistent unhealthy air quality conditions.”

Here is the status of all major Sacramento County public school districts, as well as local community colleges, Sacramento State and UC Davis, as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

Folsom Cordova Unified: All schools and district offices are closed Thursday. Families will be notified by 3 p.m. whether schools will reopen Friday.

Sacramento City Unified: Schools will remain open Thursday with restrictions to outdoor activities.

Elk Grove Unified: Schools will remain open Thursday with restrictions to outdoor activities. All outdoor field trips to areas affected by smoke have been canceled.

San Juan Unified: Schools will remain open Thursday and Friday with restrictions to outdoor activities.

Twin Rivers Unified: Schools will remain open Thursday, with restrictions to outdoor activities. Outdoor athletic events and practices were canceled Wednesday.

Natomas Unified: Schools will remain open Thursday with restrictions to outdoor activities.

Los Rios Community College District: All four Los Rios campuses — Sacramento City College, Folsom Lake College, American River College and Cosumnes River College — and the district office are closed through Sunday. All classes are canceled.

Sierra College: Sierra College campus locations, except Tahoe-Truckee, are closed Thursday with all classes canceled. A decision for Friday will be made by 3 p.m.

Sacramento State: The main and downtown campuses will be closed Thursday, with all classes canceled.

UC Davis: All Davis and Sacramento campuses closed Thursday, with all classes canceled. Only "essential staff" are required to report to work, according to a Wednesday news release.

Jesuit High School in Carmichael announced Wednesday morning in an “urgent” update, less than two hours before instruction was set to begin, that the campus would be closed that day. It was closed again Thursday, according to the school’s website, with a decision for Friday promised by 9 p.m. Thursday.

The five K-12 districts remaining open have a combined total of more than 205,000 students, according to the Sacramento County Office of Education website. Folsom Cordova has more than 20,000.

Sacramento City Unified, Natomas Unified, Elk Grove Unified and San Juan Unified have said in official statements that they are complying with county Department of Public Health recommendations by keeping campuses open.

Air quality readings in the region monitored by Spare the Air show Wednesday’s conditions reached a high of 253 AQI, considered “very unhealthy,” in parts of Sacramento. Spare the Air says conditions remain in the unhealthy or very unhealthy range as of 7 a.m. Thursday, and are worst in Elk Grove, Arden Arcade and downtown Sacramento.

For many families, cancellation of school creates child care problems, especially on short notice.

“We understand that many of our families count on us to provide students with a safe and supervised environment to go to during the day,” Sacramento City Unified said in a news release announcing schools would remain open Thursday.

All K-12 public schools in the region are on Thanksgiving break after this Friday, resuming classes Nov. 26. Colleges and universities in the area are closed Thanksgiving Day and Nov. 23 for the holiday.

In addition to schools, Folsom closed its zoo, the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center and a skate park, according to a news release by the city.