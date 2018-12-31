Hazing allegations involving Placer High School basketball team investigated

Placer High School officials are conducting an investigation after hazing and harassment allegations were made among members of the boys’ junior varsity basketball team.
“Effective immediately, we have suspended all JV Boys basketball games indefinitely, and placed several staff on administrative leave as we conduct a thorough investigation,” read a statement by Kristin Connor, Placer Union High School District spokeswoman.
The report of the alleged incident surfaced Dec. 26.
The news comes one day before the team was scheduled to participate in the school’s junior varsity version of the Kendall Arnett Basketball Tournament. The school’s freshman team played in their place, according to the Auburn Journal.
“We take all threats to student safety very seriously, and are taking immediate actions to ensure the safety of all student athletes,” Connor said.
The district did not release any names from the investigation. Placer athletic director Mark Lee, who also serves as the tournament director and varsity basketball coach, did not immediately respond to emails from The Sacramento Bee.
