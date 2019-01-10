District pulling students as Guiding Hands loses state certification after teen’s death

The California Department of Education has pulled the certification of the El Dorado Hills school where a student with autism was placed in a face-down restraint and later died.
Guiding Hands School was decertified Wednesday, according to phone calls made to parents of Sacramento City Unified students who are placed there. It is not clear what the state’s action means for the school’s future operation.
The non-public school for students with special needs was where 13-year-old Max Benson became unresponsive Nov. 28 after being put in a prone restraint. He died the next day at UC Davis Medical Center.
Wednesday night, Sacramento City Unified School District contacted parents and guardians of the 26 students placed at the school, notifying them that the district would assist them in transferring to another school.
According to the communication with parents, SCUSD said it was working to relocate the students by Friday.
It’s unclear if other school districts with student enrolled in Guiding Hands – including Elk Grove Unified, Twin Rivers Unified and Folsom Cordova Unified – would be following SCUSD’s move.
On Dec. 5, the California Department of Education suspended the K-12 school’s certification, and said it found “sufficient evidence” that the facility had violated multiple state rules governing how and when physical restraints can be used.
Because of the suspension, the school was no longer allowed to accept new students.
The letter sent to the school’s site administrator, Cindy Keller, stated that the violations included using an emergency intervention – the prone restraint – unnecessarily and for “predictable behavior, and using it for an unreasonable amount of time. Benson was placed in a prone restraint for nearly an hour. One student who witnessed the incident said he was restrained for kicking a wall.
The Sacramento Bee contacted the California Department of Education late Wednesday night and is awaiting a response.
More than 20 parents have pulled their children out of the school since the news of Max’s death broke. According to state records, in the 2017-2018 school year, Guiding Hands School had 137 students from area school districts.
This story will be updated, check back with The Sacramento Bee for updates.
