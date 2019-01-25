UOP President Pamela Eibeck announces plans to retire this July

After a decade as president of University of the Pacific, Pamela Eibeck on Thursday announced she would retire July 1.
Eibeck, 61, has served as president since 2009, when she became the first woman in the Stockton university’s then-158-year history to hold that title.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished to deliver on our promise of a student-centered education and to set Pacific on a strong and sustainable path for the future,” Eibeck said in a prepared statement released Thursday.
Current provost and academic affairs vice president Maria Pallavicini will take over as interim president July 1.
Last year, about 92 percent of UOP’s more than 300 tenured faculty members voted for a resolution of no confidence in Eibeck, as reported by The Record in November.
About a month earlier, hundreds of students at the private university protested a planned tuition increase of 3.2 percent for the 2019-20 academic year.
UOP has campuses in San Francisco and Sacramento as well as its Stockton main campus. Sacramento is home to the McGeorge School of Law.
