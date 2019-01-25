Education

Parents and staffers scramble as Brighton preschools close in Folsom and Granite Bay

By Sawsan Morrar

January 25, 2019 01:24 PM

Randall Benton Sacramento Bee file
Randall Benton Sacramento Bee file

Two established preschools in the Sacramento-area foothills are closing their doors this month, with little notice or reasons given.

Brighton Schools in Folsom and Granite Bay notified staff and parents two weeks ago that the preschools would close within two to 10 days, leaving employees and parents scrambling for new job and school placements.

The Folsom location closed its doors Friday Jan. 18, and the Granite Bay campus will close Jan. 25.

Both schools served children from infancy to age 4.

The school declined requests by The Sacramento Bee to comment on the closure, but parents took to several Folsom area Facebook groups to express their frustration.

Loren Watkins, whose 3-year-old daughter attended the Folsom campus, told The Sacramento Bee that the closure was unexpected and that families were placed in a predicament as they attempt to enroll their children in other schools midyear.

“My daughter really loved her teachers,” Watkins said. “Now most other schools have waitlists.”

Brighton Schools has been open for more than 25 years, according to its website. It accepted infants, toddlers, preschoolers and students for kindergarten preparatory classes.

Brighton also operates a private elementary school in Folsom that serves students from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. The elementary school campus will remain open.

Sawsan Morrar

Sawsan Morrar covers school accountability and culture for The Sacramento Bee. She grew up in Sacramento and is an alumna of UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. She previously freelanced for various publications including The Washington Post, Vice, KQED and Capital Public Radio.

  Comments  