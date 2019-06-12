UC Davis seeks out real estate developers for its Aggie Square project near Oak Park

UC Davis Chancellor Gary May announces Aggie Square will be built in Oak Park at the Med Center UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announce April 12 the hospital campus in Oak Park as the preferred site for Aggie Square, a technology and innovation district modeled after Georgia Tech's Technology Square. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May and Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announce April 12 the hospital campus in Oak Park as the preferred site for Aggie Square, a technology and innovation district modeled after Georgia Tech's Technology Square.

UC Davis is anticipating national interest after submitting a request for qualifications Tuesday to real estate developers interested in its Aggie Square innovation hub

Initial development of the 25-acre Aggie Square, planned on the university’s medical center campus near Oak Park, calls for 500,000 square feet of science, technology and engineering space, 250,000 square feet of classroom, office and coworking space, 250 multifamily residential units for university affiliates, and 40,000 square feet of community space on the ground floor, according to a university news release.

“We imagine that many developers may assemble teams that have individual development expertise in the different building types,” Aggie Square planning director Bob Segar said in a prepared statement. “We are expecting a strong response from local and national applicants.”

University of California, Davis leadership is seeking a developer with previous successes in managing complex, mixed-use projects, experience working with higher education, financial capacity to match the scale of the project, a history of collaborating with organized labor and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, according to the release.

Developers who are interested in financing, designing, building, owning and managing the first phase of Aggie Square have until Aug. 9 to submit qualifications to UC Davis, according to the release.

The university will review submissions until September, when a short list of developers will be invited to give more detailed proposals, according to the release.

A final developer team should be selected by December. UC Davis leadership will continue to explore opportunities in three key areas identified for the project — lifelong learning; science, technology and engineering; and food and health, according to the release.

City and university leadership first announced plans for the Aggie Square project in April 2018.