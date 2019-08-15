How many kids at your child’s school have all their shots? Search database to find out

New changes for school immunization requirements A Fresno Unified School District video describes changes to California's immunization requirements for children entering school that took effect July 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Fresno Unified School District video describes changes to California's immunization requirements for children entering school that took effect July 1, 2019.

The Bee has compiled a searchable database, with information from the California Department of Public Health, where you can look up your child’s school to check kindergarten immunization rates from last fall. It includes 8,200 public and private elementary schools, and more than a half million kindergarten children, statewide. Use the dropdown and fill-in fields to find a school. Searches are limited to 250 results.

Schools in California are required to check immunization records for all new students coming into school for transitional kindergarten or kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as for students who are progressing into the seventh grade, according to the state health department.

Of the 8,200 California schools, there are 1,441 with fewer than 20 kindergarten students for which statistics are suppressed to preserve privacy.