Tour the new $91 million Sac State science complex as record number of students enroll

When Sacramento State welcomes students back to the campus for the fall 2019 semester on Monday, they will be greeted by the new $91 million, state-of-the-art Ernest E. Tschannen Science Complex.

Meanwhile, the university announced a record number of students have enrolled in classes, about 31,500. The campus will also see the largest first-year class in school history, about 4,300 students.

That marks a 1 percent jump in enrollment over fall 2018, and a 14 percent increase in the number of first-year students, according to the university. The campus will see a 10 percent increase in transfer students.

Sacramento State also said it received a record 44,733 applications for fall admission.

The 96,631-square foot science complex encompasses a planetarium, observatory, glass-walled labs and views of the campus and beyond. It is home to the chemistry and biology departments.

Ernest E. Tschannen, a mechanical engineer who became wealthy after investing in real estate, gave a $9 million donation to the university to help finance the complex. Another $70.5 million came through the California State University system.