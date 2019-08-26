Apartment construction delays put Sacramento State students in hotel rooms for weeks

Watch Sac State campus come alive for move-in day Sacramento State students unpacked their cars and hauled their belongings to their new dorm rooms Friday morning, August 23, 2019, just before their classes commence on Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento State students unpacked their cars and hauled their belongings to their new dorm rooms Friday morning, August 23, 2019, just before their classes commence on Monday.

A new apartment complex that will house many Sacramento State students delayed its opening date by two weeks, forcing many students to find temporary housing elsewhere as classes commenced Monday.

Academy 65, near the corner of 65th and Folsom Street, was scheduled to open Aug. 21 for move-in day. Due to construction and paperwork delays, the date was rescheduled to Sept. 6.

The complex is not directly affiliated with the university, and while it is considered student housing, it accepts individual leases from a wide variety of applicants.

Last Friday, more than 2,000 students moved into dorms on campus for Sac State’s campus-wide move-in day.

The apartment complex, which will house 286 residents, will open once the remaining construction is complete and the city provides a certificate of occupancy, said Academy 65 leasing specialist Thomas Anderson. It’s unclear how many of the residents are Sacramento State students.

“This is given by the city to allow us to occupy the apartments with residents, and it also confirms the complex is up to housing code for housing,” said Anderson. “There isn’t a definite date. We can get the certificate before or after [Sept. 6].”

Academy 65 offered students two options as they wait to move in: temporary housing with a $500 Visa gift card each week, or a shared hotel room with $250 Visa gift card each week. Academy 65 is housing its residents in a Marriott Courtyard and Hilton Arden West.

Academy 65 will provide a free shuttle from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for students housed at the hotels to get to Sacramento State for their classes until the complex opens.