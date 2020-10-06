Sacramento State retains record number of students during coronavirus pandemic

California State University, Sacramento, announced Tuesday its reached a record enrollment for the fall semester of more than 31,500 registered students, despite closing classrooms and moving all courses online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s 354 more students, or a 1% increase, compared with last year.

The university said it retained 84% of its first-year students, and more than 90% of its transfer students, according to a news release from Sacramento State officials.

And new and returning students are registered for more courses than five years ago, university officials said.

“These gains clearly demonstrate that an increasing number of Sac State students are steadily engaging in their studies and advancing toward a timely graduation,” James Dragna, executive director for University Initiatives and Student Success, said in a statement.

The uptick bucks a trend nationwide, as many university and college are reporting lower enrollment. Because of campus closures and the pandemic, undergraduate enrollment across the country this fall dipped 2.5% compared to the same period a year ago, according to preliminary data on fall enrollments from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Sacramento State officials attribute the retention to the staff and administration’s new and creative ways to serve students during the pandemic. The university strives to have students finish their academic careers efficiently through their “Finish in Four” and “Through in Two” campaigns, officials said.

More than 482,000 students are enrolled in the California State University system, the largest four-year college system in the country.

The CSU system announced in September that its 23 campuses would primarily deliver courses virtually in the spring semester.

In July, CSU Chancellor Timothy White said that CSU students could be forced online for the rest of the academic year, and could continue to challenge officials for up to two years. His remarks came during a Capitol Hill hearing before the House Committee on Education and Labor.

The vast majority of students have not returned to any in-person instruction since campuses closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.