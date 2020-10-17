Twin Rivers school district likely to reopen in January, superintendent says

The Twin Rivers Unified School District will soon be deciding when to reopen its doors for in-person instruction for nearly 27,000 students, according to a letter sent out by Steve Martinez, superintendent for the district that stretches across North Sacramento, Rio Linda and North Highlands.

“As counties throughout the state continue to progress toward more in-person operations, I am sure that you, like me, follow the news closely with a key question in mind, ‘When may we return to in-person instruction?’ “ Martinez wrote in a Friday letter. “I suppose the question is not simply when ‘may’ we return, which would be answered by the health statistics and county conditions. The more important and nuanced question is when ‘should’ we return, given that we have stated from the outset that our highest and unshakeable priority is the health and well-being of our employees and students.”

Unlike some other Sacramento-area school districts, which have begun to adopt plans for returning to the classroom, the question of timing for Twin Rivers’ reopening is still up in the air. San Juan Unified School District announced that it will be reopening its campuses on Jan. 5 of next year, while Folsom Cordova Unified voted to bring students back starting next month.

Twin Rivers’ Board of Trustees will be officially deciding when to reopen the doors of its 52 schools on Tuesday, but Martinez said “we know a probable reopening date,” alluding to a joint statement signed by Sacramento-area teachers union representatives, including those from Twin Rivers, who argued that Jan. 4 was an ideal time to reopen.

“I heard a clear request for a slow and steady return,” Martinez said in his letter. “Essentially, the teachers union leaders are asking that we not move too fast and possibly risk public health ... union leaders also clearly expressed that they feel it would be best to return to school in January for hybrid instruction.”

Both Folsom Cordova Unified and San Juan Unified have adopted hybrid reopening plans, with limited time spent in-class and some time spent in online learning environments.

Martinez also said that the district would likely implement a phased return prior to its January reopening, with small groups of students with special needs potentially returning as early as next month.

“I hope that you will attend next week’s virtual school board meeting,” Martinez said. “I am confident their thoughtful and robust discussion will reinforce to our full school community their deep commitment to student and staff health.”