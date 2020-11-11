Rocklin Unified experiences increase in school COVID-19 cases

The Rocklin Unified School District experienced a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases nearly two months after campuses reopened.

According to the district’s data, 12 students and one teacher tested positive for coronavirus in the week Nov. 2 through Nov. 8.

The district, which reports cases weekly, also said 95 students and 13 staff members were exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus, but these 108 people did not test positive.

District officials said schools continue to implement protocols from state and county public health directives. Students are required to wear masks and keep physical distance from one another. Students who present symptoms are sent to a triage room until they are picked up by a parent or guardian.

Cohorts are temporarily closed when a student tests positive, according to the district’s reopening guide.

It’s unclear whether or not the 12 students were in the same cohort or school, and if the virus spread on campuses.

Rocklin Unified reopened its campuses seven weeks ago and was among the first school districts in the region to reopen. District officials say that the safety of their students and staff is a top priority. Schools are allowed to remain open even though Placer County this week was downgraded to the state’s red tier.

The Rocklin teachers union filed a lawsuit and a class-action grievance earlier this month with the Public Employment Relations Board against Rocklin Unified for what it claims is a change of policy on how the district handles students and staff who may have COVID-19 symptoms.