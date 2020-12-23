When will the COVID-19 vaccine be available to California’s teachers?

RN director Robyn McCall gives ICU nurse Heather Wright the first dose of Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Kaiser Permanente South Medical Campus in Sacramento. jpierce@sacbee.com

The coronavirus vaccine is now available for health care workers across the county. But many others who work at essential and risky jobs, teachers included, are asking when they will be able to receive it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized teachers, support staff members and child care workers in Phase 1b, which puts them next in line for vaccines after health care workers.

The CDC released revised guidelines for states and counties on vaccine priorities, and on Dec. 20 announced that the vaccine should be offered to people 75 and older and “non healthcare frontline essential workers.” Phase 1b includes approximately 49 million people, according to the CDC.

Population surveys reported that between 68% to 87% of people supported prioritizing the vaccine for essential workers including police, firefighters and teachers.

It’s unclear when the state will complete vaccines for Phase 1a, but some estimates place group 1b at the end of January or later. Gov. Gavin Newsom this week said that counties can make adjustments based on their local needs.

So far, the vaccine is being offered to front-line hospital and clinic workers who deal with or work near COVID-19 patients — people at risk of exposure through their work. Residents of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities or medically vulnerable people are also in Phase 1a, and will begin receiving the vaccine in California on Monday, Dec. 28.

In a report this week, federal CDC officials described a broad group of essential worker groups likely to be eligible during the upcoming 1b phase: “ACIP has classified the following non–health care essential workers as frontline workers: first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.”

The state has not made recommendations beyond Phase 1a, according to the Sacramento County Public Health Department.

“Sacramento County Public Health is monitoring any additional recommendations closely and has established communication channels with the districts and schools once vaccine is allocated to other groups,” read a statement from county health officials.

Phase 1c will include people between the ages of 65 and 74 with high risk medical conditions, and more essential workers not included in Phase 1b.