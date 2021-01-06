Punjabi language classes will now be offered for the first time at all UC campuses

Jakara Movement organizer Jaspreet Kaur speaks in June 2019 at the Merced Union High School District board meeting in support of the Punjabi language classes at Livingston High School. The University of California will now offer courses at all of its campuses. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

The University of California will offer Punjabi-language courses at all of its campuses starting in January, marking the first Punjabi-language curriculum to be taught throughout the UC system.

According to the UC Davis Sikh Cultural Alliance, the system-wide Punjabi classes were made possible through funding from an Innovative Technology Learning Initiative grant from the UC Office of the President. At UC Davis, which uses the quarter system, virtual classes started Monday for the winter quarter.

“The launch of Punjabi class this quarter is the culmination of nearly eight years of efforts by generations of students, alumni, community activists, leaders and volunteers,” former UC Davis SCA board member Harfateh Singh wrote on the SCA Facebook page Monday. “It is on all of us to ensure the success of this program ... Let’s aim to create a strong foundation through this program, so we can build upon it and expand it for further learning and research.”

The Elementary Punjabi course is open to anyone, with no prior knowledge of the language required. According to the syllabus description, the class is designed to help students learn how to read and write the Gurmukhi script, as well as become comfortable holding basic conversations in Punjabi. The course will also include lessons on aspects of Punjabi culture, such as family and emotional and physical health.

This isn’t the first time Punjabi-language courses have been offered at a UC school — UC Berkeley already offered various Punjabi-language classes — but it is the first time that every UC campus will guarantee the curriculum.

California has one of the largest Punjabi communities in the world outside of India, with about 250,000 Punjabi Americans as of 2012. Many communities are concentrated in Central Valley cities such as Stockton, Fresno and Yuba City, where many Punjabis first migrated from India to find agricultural jobs.

In the California State University system, Sacramento State is the only campus that offers Punjabi language courses.