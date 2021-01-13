After COVID-19 cases increase, Roseville High School returns to distance learning

Roseville school officials announced on Wednesday that they will pause on-campus learning at Roseville High School and return to distance learning beginning Jan. 14 through Jan. 22.

The decision came as more staff began to test positive for COVID-19, causing numerous staff quarantines, according to an email from the district.

Currently, 18 teachers, two support staff, seven custodians, two paraeducators and one wellness intern are quarantined due to exposure.

“Given these circumstances, we are not able to provide appropriate supervision and instruction for all students in an on-campus environment,” read the email from interim Superintendent Jess Borjon and Roseville High Principal Nicholas Richter. “We fully understood from the onset that our school year would face starts and stops as the virus continues to impact our communities.”

School officials added that they believed distance learning for the next six instructional days would help the school bring students and staff back to campus safely.

Since October 2020, 36 students and seven staff members have tested positive at the high school.

Since Jan. 3, 17 students and one staff member have tested positive, making up the majority of the district’s current 42 confirmed cases.

Roseville Joint Union High School District voted unanimously Dec. 15 to return to in-person instruction in January five days a week.

Students who did not want to return to campus are able to continue learning from home.

Some students and teachers objected to the district’s decision, saying the decision was premature and expressed concern that campuses were reopening during a statewide surge in cases