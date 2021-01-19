Rocklin students return to in-person instruction five days a week

Eleesha Aromin picks up her daughter Rilee, 9, with Mike Bryant and his daughter Alexis, 9, after their first in-class instruction at Sierra Elementary School on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Rocklin. Students across the Rocklin Unified School District returned to in-class instruction on Monday after starting the year with distance learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. Citing COVID concerns, the district did not allow media on campus. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Students in Rocklin Unified School District returned to campus Tuesday to begin in-person classes. Students will be on campus five days a week under the new schedule.

The school board voted Dec. 15, after hours of deliberation, to bring students back to campuses full-time five days a week if coronavirus infection rates improved in Placer County.

Students in grades TK through 12 are returning five days a week, but are still in a morning and afternoon cohorts, adding more instructional minutes each day, as COVID-19 is still raging in the region.

Travis Mougeotte, president of the Rocklin Teachers Professional Association, told The Sacramento Bee he was concerned the decision would force many students and staff into the district’s virtual campus or to leave the district.

The district is continuing to provide a distance learning option, the Rocklin Virtual Campus, for students who choose not to attend classes in-person.

Concerns about an increase in coronavirus cases were also shared. Since the December school board meeting, 11 students and four staff members tested positive for the virus. There were 75 others who were symptomatic.

Rocklin Unified serves more than 12,000 students across 17 schools; 11 are elementary schools.