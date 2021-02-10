Sacramento teachers union: Vaccine access a must before school campuses can reopen

The teachers union in Sacramento City Unified School District released its framework for reopening for in-person learning on Tuesday, and the plan prioritizes vaccinating more than 4,500 district employees.

“We couldn’t wait any longer for the district to begin the discussion,” SCTA President David Fisher said. “Our students deserve to know what to expect and with SCUSD’s vastly improved budget we can have a serious discussion about putting additional resources to improving services to students while ensuring that schools reopen safely.”

The Sacramento City Teachers Association made five recommendations that also included providing ventilation with a centralized HVAC system, providing mitigation to protect students and staff, reopening once Sacramento County is in the red tier and providing student intervention.

Some of teachers unions recommendations are in line with those the district has already implemented or states it will put in place.

According to the district website, it is working on replacing HVAC units with the highest MERV-rated filters, and will offer routine on-site testing and thermal scanning.

But vaccines have become a sticking point with many teachers’ unions now that they have become more widely-available to people across the U.S. Teachers unions across California have long shared their concerns about returning to the classroom before teachers and school staff receive vaccines.

“All staff reporting to District school or worksites must have the opportunity (eligibility and access) to be vaccinated at the recommended dosage with the appropriate time elapsed for the vaccinations to take effect,” read the document.

The teachers union said accommodations should be made for staff who are medically unable to be vaccinated, or those who cannot return to in-person instruction during the pandemic.

Sacramento County health officials say they plan to vaccinate the first of 23,000 teachers likely by mid-February, a step toward reopening school campus amid COVID coronavirus.

But Gov. Gavin Newsom says inoculating all California teachers and school employees before the end of the school year won’t be possible because there are simply not enough shots available. With more teachers unions asking for vaccines to be included in their reopening plans, that could delay reopening campuses for months, or until the fall.

“It’s very unlikely that we’ll be able to accomplish that very idealistic goal before the end of the school year because of the scarcity of supply in vaccinations,” Newsom said during a press conference at the new vaccination site at 49ers stadium in Santa Clara. “That’s the unfortunate position we’re all in.”