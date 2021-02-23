Yolo County enters red tier. Do schools have a plan to reopen in-person learning?

School in Davis, Woodland and West Sacramento can soon reopen campuses as California health officials promoted Yolo County to the red tier of coronavirus restrictions Tuesday becasue of improving infection rates.

The upgrade allows Yolo County schools to reopen campuses for in-person learning once the county has been in the red tier for five consecutive days.

The changes, which take effect Wednesday, will allow K-12 school districts to reopen in-person learning, according to the California Department of Public Health. CDPH guidelines say a county must have a case rate below 25 per 100,000 for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade schools to go back to campus; they must be in the red tier for grades seven through 12 to return.

But school districts have not confirmed specific dates for when students can return to campuses, and it’s most likely that none of the large Yolo County school districts will bring students back to campus next week.

Davis Joint Unified added an additional reopening safety measure as the school board decided teachers and staff must be offered both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine with up to two weeks for recovery following the second vaccine.

No exact date for returning has been established, but when students return, classes will be held in a hybrid model.

Mike Creedon, a Davis parent of two students who has been advocating for reopening schools, said he hopes the district can return in May. But he is not optimistic

“We are discouraged that they potentially cannot open this spring, and we hope that there will be some miracle,” Creedon said.

The school year in Davis Joint Unified ends June 10.

Washington Unified in West Sacramento brought students in special day classes back to campus Feb. 17, but the majority of its 2,700 students are in distance learning.

“Much has been accomplished to-date,” read a statement from the district website. “There is much more progress to be made as we continue to have conversations with our bargaining units to collaboratively look at alternative ways to slowly bring back more students even in these ever-changing circumstances COVID-19.”

The Woodland Joint Unified school board meets Thursday to discuss how to move forward with its reopening plans. The district proposed a plan to reopen campuses April 12, but the proposal has not been voted on.

The Yolo County Office of Education on its webpage says schools “will soon be open for modified in-class instruction. Plans will vary from district to district and by grade level.”