UC Davis offers students $75 spring break ‘staycation’ to avoid travel amid COVID-19

The University of California, Davis has offered up to 750 students on campus $75 “staycation” grants to keep them in town over spring break and avoid traveling as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Healthy Davis Together, city-campus partnership working to prevent further COVID-19 spread, offered spring break grants. Students can use the $75 at select Davis businesses in four categories: “Get Active, Get Artsy, Home Improvement and Let’s Stay In,” according to announcement earlier this month from UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out that while the COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting sick, scientists are still learning how well the vaccines prevent you from spreading the virus to others, even if you do not get sick,” May wrote in a message posted on the UC Davis website.

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue precautions in public places, such as wearing a mask, staying 6 feet from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces and washing hands often, at least until more is known, according to the CDC.

UC Davis officials ask everyone in the campus community to avoid all nonessential travel during spring break, which is from March 20 through 24. Employees and students have been reminded that anyone who travels out of state should plan to self-quarantine for 10 days upon returning. The UC Davis spring quarter begins March 25.

Students had until March 10 to apply for the $75 spring break grants, which were awarded to the first 750 applicants who met the qualifications.