Natomas Unified to expand in-person learning schedules following new distancing guidelines

Third graders Gabi Wade, left, Gavin Ruggles and Alex Pop, right, take a movement break during class at Two Rivers Elementary School in Sacramento on Monday, March 8, 2021, the first day that the students at the Natomas Unified school attended in person instruction this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Only three students were in the classroom.

Natomas Unified will begin welcoming students back on campus five days a week, starting April 12, now that the state and Centers for Disease Control have updated their recommendation for distancing between students.

The change, announced Sunday, allows for more students to fill each classroom. The district will also expand the in-person elementary school day to help working families.

The CDC originally recommended that students’ desks be spaced 6 feet apart. That has since changed to just 3 feet, following research that there was no difference in Covid-19 infection rates between schools that mandated 3 feet of physical space compared with 6.

“We have shared with our colleagues at the Natomas Teachers Association that a 5 day a week option and longer elementary school day like some of our neighboring county districts is necessary,” read a letter from District Superintendent Chris Evans. “Now that we can socially distance at 3 feet, our elementary students deserve more.”

“For our working families, we feel we must expand the in-person elementary school day,” Evans said.

Other schools in the region, namely Placer and El Dorado county school districts, moved to five-day schedules in recent months. School districts in Sacramento County are beginning to reopen campuses this month. San Juan Unified reopened all schools for its K-12 students on Monday. It’s unclear whether other school districts will adjust schedules before the school year ends now that classrooms can fit additional students per state guidance.

About 40% of elementary-aged students returned to campus, and 60% continued school online and 40 teachers are working from home, according to the district.

Evans also announced the district is making plans to hold in-person, socially distanced graduation ceremonies for high school students.

“This past year has been a year like no other,” Evans said. “And while I do feel our students have learned coping skills, how to be adaptive, and utilized workplace tools like no students ever before, I know we all recognize that our students have missed out on events, experiences and opportunities. Although that is not anyone’s fault, I will still genuinely say that I am sorry for those lost experiences.

“And while this change for more in-person instruction is a significant one, it still does not mean this pandemic is at an end. It is not. We all need to do our part at school and elsewhere.”