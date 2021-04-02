Sacramento teacher likens parents pushing for faster school openings to white supremacy

FILE -- Damian Harmony, who teaches Latin at John F. Kennedy High School, record lessons from their home in West Sacramento on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Harmony has been scrutinized after making comments likening parents pushing for reopening to white supremacists. askowronski@sacbee.com

A Latin teacher at a Sacramento high school has sparked controversy after making a Facebook post and commenting during a school board meeting suggesting local parents were expressing “structurally white-supremacist” views, as he lambasted their calls for teachers to reopen campuses from COVID-19 shutdowns more fully and quickly.

Damian Harmony teaches at Kennedy High School in Sacramento, but his comments were directed toward parents of Washington Unified School District in West Sacramento, where his children attend elementary school.

“I’m as disappointed as I am unsurprised that last week, we all had to hear all the cynical, pearl-clutching, faux-urgency, ableist, structurally white-supremacist hysteria, even as teachers were moving forward with (a memorandum of understanding) that already put them in harm’s way and was asking too much of a beleaguered group of professionals,” Harmony allegedly wrote, according to screenshots of his Facebook page.

The post has since been deleted. The written remarks, the subject of viral attention and national spotlight, were first reported by Newsweek.

“This is not a country club. Our teachers are not the wait staff whom you callously and inhumanely disdain because they failed to anticipate that you wanted lime instead of lemon,” Harmony’s comment continued. “... You’ve attempted to bully a school board into making the schools less safe for the teachers and children.”

Harmony’s employer, Sacramento City Unified School District, distanced itself from his recent remarks in a written statement, saying his comments were “not made in his capacity as a district employee of Sacramento City Unified School District, but in his personal capacity and through the public comment portion during a different school district’s board meeting regarding that district’s reopening plan.”

A Washington Unified parents coalition on Facebook called earlier this week for the district to immediately renounce Harmony’s comparison.

Washington Unified issued a statement Wednesday in response to the recent comments, saying parents have a right to submit public comments but that the board of trustees “in no way condones public comments consisting of derogatory remarks.”

The statement referenced Harmony’s comments indirectly and did not mention him by name.

The Bee’s efforts to reach Harmony regarding his remarks earlier this week were unsuccessful.

The teacher spoke with The Bee last year, for a story published in September about teachers’ struggles in balancing online instruction with parenting children of their own.

In that story, Harmony, a single father of children ages 8 and 10, referred to distance learning as “crisis learning.”

“We need better leadership that isn’t kicking the ball up to the county and state,” he said at the time. “We don’t have public stewardship.”

Harmony submitted his comments during a board of trustees special meeting Sunday, which followed an eight-hour regular meeting the preceding Thursday.

During the March 25 regular meeting, the trustees approved a plan to combine hybrid “A” and “B” in-person learning schedules down to a single, four-day-a-week schedule that will begin April 12, according to a superintendent’s message sent to parents the following day.

That decision reversed course from its previous plan. The reversal came following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health recently revising their guidelines for physical distancing in schools, reducing the recommended distance from 6 feet between students down to 3 feet.

Numerous Washington Unified parents had called in during the March 25 meeting advocating that the existing hybrid schedules be combined. Public comments frequently grew contentious.

“Some people are willing to belittle, bully and threaten parents who advocate for their children,” a parent named Amber said. “That’s my reality. Teachers, please know we support you, but there some in your ranks that are acting like bullies in the name of representing you.”

Harmony, in his remarks Sunday, disagreed, saying he could “measure the level of white supremacy in (his) neighborhood” by listening to parents “who treat the teachers’ efforts as though they’ve not been exhausting and ever-present, while also going through a pandemic themselves.”