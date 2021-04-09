Natomas Unified and teachers union reach agreement after union filed labor charge

Third graders Gabi Wade, left, Gavin Ruggles and Alex Pop, right, take a movement break during class at Two Rivers Elementary School in Sacramento on Monday, March 8, 2021, the first day that the students at the Natomas Unified school attended in person instruction this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Only three students were in the classroom. dkim@sacbee.com

Following two days of discussions, Natomas Unified and the Natomas Teachers’ Associatoin reached a settlement this week, after the teachers union filed an unfair labor charge against the district.

The teachers union will be withdrawing its charge, and the district will move forward with its plans to open Natomas Unified’s elementary school campuses five days a week for in-person instruction beginning April 12.

District teachers will receive a one-time $250 instructional materials payment to help pay for supplies, and a one-time $1,000 stipend acknowledging their efforts in teaching students in the classroom and at home on a concurrent schedule. The district and the teachers union also agreed to a 1% ongoing salary increase.

“Since the pandemic began, the Natomas Teachers’ Association has been committed to being a voice for students, educators and safety. We are pleased that this latest agreement with the district recognizes educators’ hard work and additional need for resources during this unprecedented time,” said Brenda Borge, Natomas Teachers’ Association president. “Together with the gains made in prior agreements, the steady voice of educators over this past year has helped ensure that classroom needs are met and safety remains a priority. Our teachers look forward to being back in the classroom on Monday following our spring break and finishing out strong during these last nine weeks of the school year.”

The agreement also includes a stipend for teacher prep time, office hours and additional resources. According to Superintendent Chris Evans, the memorandum of understanding clarifies that “teachers should not feel compelled to be 100% attached to their computer during ‘synchronous instruction’” -- when concurrently teaching students in the classroom and those opting to stay home -- and are encouraged to safely differentiate their instruction to students.

Additionally, elementary students will receive additional recess time and will be dismissed 15 minutes earlier than previously communicated.

“NUSD felt that families did not need any more stress during this pandemic, and decided it was best to let the ‘meet and confer’ part of the October 31, 2020 MOU to take place and resolve issues in lieu of a ‘battle of press releases,’” Evans said in a statement released to families. “Once the meetings took place, a resolution was agreed to in under 48 hours.”

Initially, the teachers union filed the unfair labor practice charge with the Public Employment Relations Board, stating that the district should have consulted with the union before making the switch to instruction five days a week. The district says the memorandum of understanding it has with the union to reopen campuses doesn’t require them to negotiate such changes.

Families will have the option to remain in distance learning, and teachers will still teach students in-person and online concurrently.

About 40% of Natomas Unified’s 10,000 students are back on campuses.