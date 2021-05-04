Sacramento community colleges announce date for a full return to campus

Students at Cosumnes River College students leave their classroom and head to the parking lot in the rain in Sacramento, Calif., on October 14, 2016. The Los Rios Community College District announced Tuesday that campuses would fully reopen in spring 2022. Bee file

The Los Rios Community College District announced on Tuesday that more of its fall classes will be in-person, and the four-campus college will have a full return to campuses by spring 2022.

The announcement comes after the community college district originally said in March that many of its classes would remain online amid uncertainty over coronavirus infection rates and vaccination rates.

“This pandemic has taken a devastating toll on so many in our community, so we are thrilled to be able to soon begin safely resuming many of the in-person learning and support opportunities that help our students reach their goals,” said Brian King, Chancellor of the Los Rios Community College District. “Our colleges are critical to the economic mobility of so many students and families in our region and we are committed to meeting student demand for in-person and online classes.”

College officials said that while educators and many students qualify for the vaccine, social distancing will likely remain a requirement in Sacramento County at the start of the new semester. Classes begin Aug. 21.

About 75,000 students attend classes at the four Los Rios Colleges: American River, Cosumnes River, Folsom Lake and Sacramento City colleges.