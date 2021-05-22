Education

Sacramento County’s teachers of the year to be honored at River Cats game

Sacramento County’s teachers of the year from the last two years will be honored at this Sunday’s River Cats game.

The Sacramento County Office of Education has recognized 27 teachers as outstanding educators — an unusually large number due to last year’s canceled ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The teachers, whose work between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years is being honored, will be given two free tickets to Sunday’s game and will be recognized in the stadium.

Four of the teachers of the year will also make an appearance on the field at Sutter Health Park in a special pre-game ceremony.

“Teachers dedicate their lives to supporting and nurturing our children and deserve recognition,” Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools David W. Gordon said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful to the Sacramento River Cats and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union for leading the way in celebrating our area’s top teachers and helping more people better understand their essential role in our community.”

SchoolsFirst FCU is sponsoring the celebration. Teachers are also promised special gear and food vouchers as a reward for their service.

”We are proud to serve the educational community throughout the Sacramento region, and are grateful of these deserving teachers who work tirelessly to contribute to the foundation of our community and a student’s future,” SchoolsFirst FCU President and CEO Bill Cheney said in a prepared statement. “We are especially appreciative of all they’ve done to teach and support students and their families during this most difficult year.”

Below is a complete list of the Sacramento area’s teachers of the year:

2019 - 2020 School Year

Delanne Mathias, 5th Grade, Arthur S. Dudley Elementary School

Julie Fong, K-6th Grade, Special Education, Elk Grove Elementary School. Fong will appear on the baseball field for recognition.

Chrstina Chun Moslen, Theater, Cosumnes Oaks High School

Jessica Kahn, K-5th Grade, Counseling Enriched Program, White Rock Elementary

Johnathon Jonas, English, Link Crew, Tennis Coach, Galt High School

Jennifer Nunes, 2nd - 3rd Grade, Special Education, American Lakes School

Brandi Gomes, English/AVID, Rio Vista High School

Jonathon Byram, 6th Grade, Bell Avenue Elementary School

Heidi Gaynor, 7th-8th Grade, Mathematics, Sutter Middle School

Seema Sokolis, 1st-3rd Grade, Special Education, James Marshall Elementary School

Austin Roughton, 5th-6th Grade, Science, Sly Park Environmental Education Center

Diane M. Beeken Boyd, English, Mesa Verde High School

Svetlana Popov, Mathematics, Rio Americano High School

Lizbeth Coleman, 2nd Grade, Woodridge Elementary School

Gewon Richards, History, English, Physical Education, Vista Nueva Career and Technology High School. Richards will appear on the baseball field for recognition.

2020 - 2021 School Year

Melissa Oliver, K-6th Grade, English Language Arts/Mathematics, Oak Hill Elementary School

Lynda Bettencourt, 7th-8th Grade, Study Skills/Intervention, James Rutter Middle School. Bettencourt will appear on the baseball field for recognition.

Christa King, K-2nd Grade, Special Education, John Ehrhardt Elementary School

Cristy Pitts, 12th Grade, AP English, Inderkum High School

Alyson Stiles, 7th-8th Grade, Mathematics/Leadership, Riverview Middle School

Kaunsausha Monteiro, 7th-12th Grade, Special Education, School of Engineering & Sciences

April Braun, 11th Grade, English, Rosemont High School,

Carissa Jones, 7th-12th Grade, Culinary Arts, El Centro Jr./Sr. High School

Monica Burlando, 3rd Grade, Misson Avenue Open Elementary School

Vicky Warren, 9th - 12th Grade, Health/Art, Casa Roble Fundamental High School

Sara Tolle, 3rd Grade, Dry Creek Elementary

Belinda Foster, 11th Grade, English, Grant Union High School. Foster will appear on the baseball field for recognition.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service