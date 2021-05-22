Sacramento County’s teachers of the year to be honored at River Cats game

Sacramento County’s teachers of the year from the last two years will be honored at this Sunday’s River Cats game.

The Sacramento County Office of Education has recognized 27 teachers as outstanding educators — an unusually large number due to last year’s canceled ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The teachers, whose work between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years is being honored, will be given two free tickets to Sunday’s game and will be recognized in the stadium.

Four of the teachers of the year will also make an appearance on the field at Sutter Health Park in a special pre-game ceremony.

“Teachers dedicate their lives to supporting and nurturing our children and deserve recognition,” Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools David W. Gordon said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful to the Sacramento River Cats and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union for leading the way in celebrating our area’s top teachers and helping more people better understand their essential role in our community.”

SchoolsFirst FCU is sponsoring the celebration. Teachers are also promised special gear and food vouchers as a reward for their service.

”We are proud to serve the educational community throughout the Sacramento region, and are grateful of these deserving teachers who work tirelessly to contribute to the foundation of our community and a student’s future,” SchoolsFirst FCU President and CEO Bill Cheney said in a prepared statement. “We are especially appreciative of all they’ve done to teach and support students and their families during this most difficult year.”

Below is a complete list of the Sacramento area’s teachers of the year:

2019 - 2020 School Year

▪ Delanne Mathias, 5th Grade, Arthur S. Dudley Elementary School

▪ Julie Fong, K-6th Grade, Special Education, Elk Grove Elementary School. Fong will appear on the baseball field for recognition.

▪ Chrstina Chun Moslen, Theater, Cosumnes Oaks High School

▪ Jessica Kahn, K-5th Grade, Counseling Enriched Program, White Rock Elementary

▪ Johnathon Jonas, English, Link Crew, Tennis Coach, Galt High School

▪ Jennifer Nunes, 2nd - 3rd Grade, Special Education, American Lakes School

▪ Brandi Gomes, English/AVID, Rio Vista High School

▪ Jonathon Byram, 6th Grade, Bell Avenue Elementary School

▪ Heidi Gaynor, 7th-8th Grade, Mathematics, Sutter Middle School

▪ Seema Sokolis, 1st-3rd Grade, Special Education, James Marshall Elementary School

▪ Austin Roughton, 5th-6th Grade, Science, Sly Park Environmental Education Center

▪ Diane M. Beeken Boyd, English, Mesa Verde High School

▪ Svetlana Popov, Mathematics, Rio Americano High School

▪ Lizbeth Coleman, 2nd Grade, Woodridge Elementary School

▪ Gewon Richards, History, English, Physical Education, Vista Nueva Career and Technology High School. Richards will appear on the baseball field for recognition.

2020 - 2021 School Year

▪ Melissa Oliver, K-6th Grade, English Language Arts/Mathematics, Oak Hill Elementary School

▪ Lynda Bettencourt, 7th-8th Grade, Study Skills/Intervention, James Rutter Middle School. Bettencourt will appear on the baseball field for recognition.

▪ Christa King, K-2nd Grade, Special Education, John Ehrhardt Elementary School

▪ Cristy Pitts, 12th Grade, AP English, Inderkum High School

▪ Alyson Stiles, 7th-8th Grade, Mathematics/Leadership, Riverview Middle School

▪ Kaunsausha Monteiro, 7th-12th Grade, Special Education, School of Engineering & Sciences

▪ April Braun, 11th Grade, English, Rosemont High School,

▪ Carissa Jones, 7th-12th Grade, Culinary Arts, El Centro Jr./Sr. High School

▪ Monica Burlando, 3rd Grade, Misson Avenue Open Elementary School

▪ Vicky Warren, 9th - 12th Grade, Health/Art, Casa Roble Fundamental High School

▪ Sara Tolle, 3rd Grade, Dry Creek Elementary

▪ Belinda Foster, 11th Grade, English, Grant Union High School. Foster will appear on the baseball field for recognition.