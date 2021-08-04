Los Rios community colleges require COVID-19 vaccines for employees and students

Aerial view of American River College campus on Thursday, December 26, 2013. Bee file

Los Rios Community College campuses will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees and students.

The board of trustees of the four-campus community college district voted on Tuesday night to require vaccinations no later than Oct. 1 as coronavirus cases increase in the Sacramento region and beyond, according to a press release.

If any of the 65,000 students at American River, Cosumnes River, Folsom Lake and Sacramento City colleges choose not to receive their first vaccine by Oct. 1, they will need to take their courses online.

“We are in the midst of a public health crisis and now is the time for bold, courageous action,” Los Rios Board President Deborah Ortiz said in a statement. “By all accounts, the overwhelming majority of serious cases and deaths in California and nationwide are among the unvaccinated, underscoring the need for urgent action by institutions like ours to do our part to protect our campus communities.”

Employees and students who are attending classes in-person or joining any indoor on-campus activity must provide evidence of their first vaccine by Oct. 1. Exceptions will be granted for eligible medical conditions and “narrowly defined and sincerely held religious beliefs.”

“Just a few short weeks ago, the CDC and others were recommending easing restrictions as health trends appeared to be trending in the right direction. Now, public health conditions are once again worsening,” said Los Rios Chancellor Brian King. “If you have not yet been vaccinated, now is the time to protect yourself, your family, and your college and district community from this deadly disease. Vaccinations are free, safe, and effective, and are the most important thing we can do to help end this pandemic.”

While the district announced many of its classes will be in-person, Los Rios community colleges are offering many fall courses online, and will have a full return to campuses by spring 2022.

In March, the district announced that many classes would remain online amid uncertainty over coronavirus infection rates and vaccination rates.