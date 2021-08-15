UC Davis opens huge new student housing complex. Here’s how it will be energy friendly

A rendering shows the courtyard at The Green at West Village, a new UC Davis housing complex. The complex features nine residential buildings and one 10,000-square-foot community building. Stantec Consulting Services Inc.

UC Davis will be housing up to 3,290 students in a new 1.3-million-square-foot living community for fall 2021.

The complex, called The Green at West Village, opened earlier this month. UC Davis commissioned the $575 million project to work toward the university’s goal of providing on-campus housing for 50% of its student population.

It includes nine residential buildings and a 10,000-square-foot community building with a fitness center and other multi-purpose rooms. It was the largest student housing project constructed in the United States this past year, according to a news release from engineering firm Stantec.

The residential buildings are each four stories, featuring apartment-style dorms with up to four bedrooms each. Each floor also contains social and study areas.

Two milestones for @ucdavishousing happened yesterday — the completion of The Green @ West Village & the groundbreaking for Orchard Park apts! The Green has 3,330 beds for undergrads & Orchard Park has 1,600 beds for grad students & students w/ families. https://t.co/Yzj2PdcfZA pic.twitter.com/kTcknZYyg1 — UC Davis (@ucdavis) July 20, 2021

The complex was constructed with an eye toward sustainability and a net-zero annual carbon footprint. It will use primarily solar power; facilities also are set up to encourage bicycling rather than car use.

The project was developed by the Michaels Organization. Stantec provided architecture and interior design as well as other engineering services.

“It was truly exciting to be part of an integrated team that helped UC Davis realize its housing goals, which sets the standard for the University of California system,” Aris Garrison, Stantec design architect, said in the release. “... It’s inspiring to see the finished product, which demonstrates what is possible when public and private sectors work together.”