Why one Sacramento family’s $127 million jury award became part of debate over Prop. 8

A Colorado jury leveled a stinging $383.5 million judgment against dialysis giant DaVita in late June, but news of this wrongful death award might never have reverberated in California if the company and a powerful labor union weren’t locked in a high-stakes, multimillion-dollar battle for voter sentiment here.
SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West has poured more than $7.9 million so far into an effort to persuade California voters to approve a statewide proposition that would limit the amount of profits that kidney dialysis companies such as DaVita and Fresenius can keep. Those companies have countered with at least $7.2 million into the opposition effort. The measure, known as Proposition 8, won’t be decided until the November election.
The union and its supporters say the companies are sacrificing quality of patient care and the cleanliness of facilities in pursuit of profits that will wow Wall Street. The companies and their supporters say the SEIU-UHW has been trying unsuccessfully to organize dialysis center workers for years, and it has been using legislative measures – and now a ballot initiative – to pressure the companies into making a deal.
Union leaders have cited patients and clinic staff who say the dialysis clinics are understaffed, and now, they say, the Colorado civil case provides more evidence that Denver-based DaVita is putting financial interests ahead of patient care. Jurors in that case said the Menchaca family, which lives in Sacramento’s New Era Park neighborhood, should receive $127 million.
Court records detail what happened: Dialysis patient Irma Menchaca left her home the morning of June 6, 2008, for an appointment at DaVita University Dialysis Center in Campus Commons. She had started dialysis five years earlier because of her end-stage renal disease. She arrived at the clinic and reported no health complaints and, at 9:45 a.m., started what should have been a 180-minute treatment.
But at 10:40 a.m., Menchaca was found unresponsive. Although emergency personnel tried to save her life, the 57-year old wife and mother was pronounced dead at the clinic.
The cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest, but the Menchacas’ suit attributed her death to DaVita’s failure to alert Menchaca or her kidney specialist to a change in the acid concentrate DaVita was using to filter waste from her blood, ensure a healthy pH balance and correct any electrolyte abnormalities.
The company saved millions of dollars by switching to a dry acid concentrate called GranuFlo. The product costs 66 percent less than the one previously used, and its compact form also significantly reduced the cost of shipping and storage over the 55-gallon containers the company had been using. The dry acid concentrate could be mixed with purified water at the clinic.
But the product came with a significant drawback, according to the lawsuit. It contains acetate levels at 320 times what is normally found in blood. In the patients’ bodies, that acetate could be quickly converted into bicarbonate, and when combined with the levels of bicarbonates doctors already prescribe for dialysis, the result would be excessive levels that can throw off the body’s electrolyte balance and result in abnormal heart rhythms, coma, seizures and other symptoms.
Fresenius, the maker of GranuFlo, had informed DaVita of these dangers as early as 2003, but the company neither informed its patients nor physicians of the risks, and it didn’t stop using the product, according to the suit. If physicians had known, the lawsuit continued, they could have told the clinic staff how to adjust bicarbonate levels.
In March 2012, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled GranuFlo, saying that its use could result in cardiopulmonary arrest and death if acetate levels were not properly monitored. The FDA later agreed to allow use of GranuFlo only if the manufacturer included a warning label listing its risks.
“What did DaVita do to mitigate those risks? Nothing,” wrote plaintiffs’ attorneys Robert Carey and Stuart Paynter in a Wednesday op-ed in The Denver Post. “It switched to GranuFlo without telling the treating doctors, despite knowing that the patients would get more bicarbonate than the doctor prescribed. The reason DaVita acted this way was clear: Treating doctors would have rebelled had they been told that DaVita was using GranuFlo just to save money, with no clinical benefit and, for patients like ours, a 600 percent to 800 percent increase in the risk of cardiac arrest, according to the evidence admitted.”
But DaVita’s chief medical officer, Allen R. Nissenson, wrote in a July 9 op-ed in The Denver Post: “Strikingly, this lawsuit centers not on the product itself, but on the way we communicated to caregivers about GranuFlo, a powdered product that has been used in tens of millions of dialysis treatments over 25 years, and continues to be used in tens of millions of treatments today. The verdict is shocking when you consider the actual facts and science in this case. Our teammates did the right things, in the right way, and we would do it again the same way in the future.”
Nissenson described warnings about GranuFlo as unsubstantiated speculation. He said GranuFlo was safe and effective and that DaVita scores highly on clinical outcomes according to key benchmarks set by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Jurors, however, connected DaVita’s actions with the deaths of Menchaca and two other people included in the lawsuit – Madera resident Gary Gene Saldana and Chicago-area resident Deborah Hardin. Carey said the judge will now review the compensatory and punitive damages awarded to the survivors and determine the size of any award. In the end, Carey said, Menchaca’s survivors may receive only the compensatory damages of $2 million and punitive damages of nine to 10 times that figure.
SEIU-UHW’s news release to California media about the verdict stated that DaVita and Fresenius have a virtual monopoly in California, owning 72 percent of the clinics in the state. Yahoo Finance reported 2017 net income of $663.6 million for DaVita and about $1.3 billion for Fresenius, plus operating profit margins of 12.4 percent for Fresenius and about 15 percent for DaVita last year.
The average operating margin for the S&P 500 companies was 11 percent in 2017, according to market analyst Chris Murphy.
“Rather than investing in patients and the workers, they’re sending it (profit) back to their shareholders, their investors,” said SEIU-UHW spokesman Sean Wherley, “and as a result, there is no on-the-ground accountability to both improve the quality of life for these patients and the conditions for them and the workers taking care of them every day.”
Dr. Bryan Wong, a kidney specialist and a medical director for both DaVita and Fresenius, said the company’s centers, especially in California, are highly regarded. Medicare and Medicaid evaluates dialysis clinics on hundreds of requirements, and California has more clinics with four- or five-star ratings than any other state, he said. Similarly, when it comes to government surveys on patient satisfaction, California has more dialysis centers with the high scores of nine or 10.
In addition, kidney specialists are required to regularly evaluate their patients as they’re getting dialysis, Wong said, and if clinic conditions were unacceptable, these doctors could recommend patients go elsewhere.
Instead of improving services, Prop 8 will ultimately result in clinic closures that will make finding a dialysis clinic more difficult, Wong said.
Wong said the current system is predicated on a model that relies on higher-paying privately insured patients subsidizing services for those with lower incomes. For example, he said he has a dialysis center in Oakland that he runs as efficiently as possible, but it will never do as well financially as his clinic in the Napa Valley.
The vast majority of his clients in Oakland pay for their services through Medi-Cal or Medicare, he said, and those government-run programs do not pay the true cost of the services. In Napa, most of the patients pay with private insurance, Wong said, and it covers the cost of their services and provides enough profit to offset losses in Oakland.
“The amount of dollars that Medicare has put forward isn’t enough to take care of these patients,” Wong said. “Medicare understood that, so the business model of dialysis is that, if a clinic has one or two commercial-paying patients, those contracted rates...actually subsidize nearly the shortfall” for Medicare and Medi-Cal patients.
Roughly 90 percent of the 420,000 dialysis patients in the United States are covered either through Medicare or Medi-Cal. The other 10 percent use private insurance, and their insurers pay a higher rate than Medicare or Medi-Cal, Wong said. On average, he said, dialysis treatments cost about $85,000 a year.
But SEIU-UHW spokesman Sean Wherley pointed to government reports showing that private insurers are paying $156,000 annually for dialysis, compared with $35,000 for Medicare. Private payers are being gouged by these dialysis companies, Wherley said, to allow them to generate large profits.
If Prop. 8 passes, Wherley said, it would lower the incentive for such high prices and channel expenditures toward direct patient care.
Prop. 8 would require dialysis clinics to issue refunds annually to patients or their payers if revenue exceeded 115 percent of the costs of direct patient care and health-care improvements, and there would be fines for clinics that didn’t issue refunds within 210 days of the end of a company’s fiscal year.
But Wong said the ballot initiative, if it’s approved by voters, would mean more clinics in profitable areas but far, far fewer in rural or urban settings that serve a large base of Medicare or Medi-Cal patients. Dialysis patients with fixed or low incomes would have a harder time getting appointments and transportation, he said.
The proposition also makes no provision for covering expenses for security, insurance, human resources, accounting, legal, he said. Wong said his own government-mandated position would not be covered, though Wherley said that’s not true. Many costs will hack away at the 15-percent profit margin that SEIU-UHW sees as generous, Wong said, and it makes the California market less appealing than other states.
Wong said the SEIU-UHW is putting its campaign to increase wages for dialysis clinic workers ahead of the interests of the roughly 66,0000 dialysis patients across the state.
Opponents of Prop. 8 hired former California Legislative Analyst Bill Hamm’s economic think-tank, the Berkeley Research Group, to assess the measure’s financial impact, and the report projected that 83 percent of dialysis clinics wouldn’t be able to cover costs if the measure passes.
“No company, either independent or nonprofit, can operate under these conditions,” Wong said. “So, what’s going to happen? Patient care is going to suffer.”
In the end, voters will determine the fate of Prop. 8. Is it a good idea for voters – and state government – to get into the business of regulating corporate profits? In essence, they already do so for public utilities. That’s a case where one entity ends up with a monopoly on business because it would be cost-prohibitive to put multiple utility lines – from, say, several gas companies – into one home or business.
Michael P. Malloy, law professor at University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law, said voters have a vested interest in regulating business, and ballot initiatives allow them to get involved.
The challenge, Malloy said, is recognizing that what you are really regulating is human behavior and humans will look for ways to cross over lines and, in doing so, possibly cause greater damage.
Malloy said an example of very basic but crucially important regulatory principle can be seen in banking law: “It’s one little piece of legislation buried in the Federal Deposit Insurance Act that gives regulators the power to supervise and enforce against unsafe and unsound banking practices.”
This basic piece of legislation authorizes regulators to identify what is unsound and to deal with it in a way that some static, absolute rule really can’t, he said, and voters must determine whether Prop 8 allows regulators to do the same.
“Events change; circumstances change,” Malloy said. “Something new comes up. We have to be able to try something else.”
