Sutter Roseville Medical Center gets a new CEO

Sutter Health executive Brian Alexander took on a new role Monday as CEO of Sutter Roseville Medical Center, replacing Jennifer Maher, who left after seven years with the company.

“Brian is a Sutter veteran with a strong business development background and deep values for advancing the quality of care for our patients,” said Grant Davies, president and CEO of Sutter Health’s Valley Area Hospitals. “He is an outgoing, bright leader who promotes the value that our integrated delivery system brings to the communities we serve.”

Alexander, 36, also has worked for Sutter for about seven years. He came to the company as a strategic planning executive for hospitals in San Francisco, Novato, Lakeport and Santa Rosa. He also has served as chief administrative officer at Novato Community Hospital and has had roles in strategic planning, business development and operational integration for Sutter Health.

Maher had been in the role at Sutter Roseville for about six months. Before taking that post, she had been the chief executive at Sutter Davis Hospital for nearly four years and a regional executive with Sutter Health for about three years.

Located near North Sunrise Avenue and East Roseville Parkway, Sutter Roseville employs 2,477 workers and has 704 physicians practicing there. The hospital has 328 licensed beds and serves residents in Placer County, Sacramento and other surrounding communities.